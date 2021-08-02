Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid Opposition protest

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Monday amid protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and other issues.
Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to raise issues of public interest rather than sloganeering and urged them to go back to their seats. “You all are respectable members representing lakhs of people… This House is for discussion... I will give you time (for discussion),” Birla said.
Notwithstanding Opposition protests, the question hour went on for over 30 minutes and more than seven questions were taken up along with supplementaries.
Also read: From country to party to government
As Opposition members continued with their protest, Birla adjourned the House for about 25 minutes till 12 noon. As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Birla, on behalf of the House, congratulated shuttler P V Sindhu on winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Speaker noted that she is the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual medals at Olympics. He congratulated her for the “historic achievement” and also expressed hope that Sindhu’s win will be an inspiration for youngsters.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...