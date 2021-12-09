Lok Sabha to take up Bills for extending tenure of ED, CBI Chiefs

Lok Sabha will take up two bills - the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021 - for consideration and passage. Once enacted, amendment law will replace ordinances promulgated last month.

These ordinances aim to extend the tenure for Chiefs of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for up to five years – as opposed to the current fixed two-year tenure. Days after promulgation of the ordinance, ED Chief term was extended. These ordinances are in questions from day one. Now, consideration of bill may witness another round of allegation and counter allegation between treasury and opposition benches.

Last month, the President signed two ordinances promulgated by the ministry of law and justice which state that after an ED or CBI’s chief two year term ends, the Union government may extend his or her tenure by a year for three consecutive years. The ordinances amend the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, which is the parent law for the CBI, and the Central Vigilance Act, which covers the appointment of the ED director.