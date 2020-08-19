Low forms; clouds envelop East, North-West India

An expected low-pressure area has formed over the North Bay of Bengal, and is expected to intensify by tomorrow (Thursday) before crossing the Odisha coast and heading into Central India.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts says it would later move in a west-to-north-westward direction into North-West India, and not necessarily into Gujarat.

The ‘densest’ clouding was generated by the low lain over Bhubaneshwar, Kamakhyanagar, Brahmapur, Rayagada, Srikakulam, Jagdalpur, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Khammam and Warangal across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this (Wednesday) morning. Clouds also hung over North-West India across over New Delhi, Amroha, Panipat, Saharanpur, Pauri and Haldwani.

Heavy to very rainfall seen

In its outlook for today (Wednesday), India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy to very rainfall is likely over the North-Eastern States with extremely heavy falls over Tripura and heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls over South-West Odisha; heavy to very heavy over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gujarat Region.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, plains of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Saurashtra, Kutch, Konkan, Goa, the Ghats of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka for the rest of the day.

Short-to-medium term outlook

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may lash Uttarkhand, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan; with lightning over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the IMD said.

As for the next few days (4-5 days), the IMD sees widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Vidarbha and isolated extremely heavy falls over South-West Odisha on Wednesday; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on Thursday; and Gujarat State on Saturday.

Rains for hills over North-West

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with heavy falls are forecast over North-West India including the hills till Thursday and decrease thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday; Uttarakhand and Punjab on Thursday; and East Rajasthan from Thursday to Saturday.

Fairly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over the North-Eastern States (except Arunachal Pradesh) during next 3-4 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are forecast for Tripura on Wednesday and Thursday. Facilitating all these is the monsoon trough that lies southward of its normal position.

Monsoon trough to stay active

The IMD expects the trough to stay as such and therefore in an active mode for the next 3-4 days. Adding heft to it are cyclonic circulations hovering over North-East Madhya Pradesh and over South Gujarat Region in mid-tropospheric levels. These make for convergence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea into the plains of North-West India.

An extended outlook valid for August 24-26 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers are likely over Maharashtra-Goa and Karnataka coasts, Gujarat State, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while it would be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thundershowers likely over North-East and adjoining East India. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls may lash Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Gujarat State.