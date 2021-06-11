‘Low’ in Bay signals more rain for East India, West Coast

The anticipated low-pressure area has formed over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha this (Friday) morning, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said.

It is likely to become ‘more marked’ signalling intensification by a round by tomorrow (Saturday) and move West-North-West across Odisha in copybook style identified with monsoon ‘lows’.

It will bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy falls over most parts of East India and adjoining Central India from Friday, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Isolated extremely heavy falls (above 20 cm) may lash Odisha both today and tomorrow, over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha until Sunday, and over East Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Mumbai continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till this morning. Major rainfall amounts (in cm) recorded are Santacruz-10.7 and Dahanu-6.4. Elsewhere, Narsinghpur (East Madhya Pradesh) recorded 7.5 cm and Silchar (Assam and Meghalaya)-6.5 cm.

Meanwhile, the IMD said conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh and Odisha, entire West Bengal and Jharkhand, and parts of Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh by tomorrow (Saturday).

Credit: www.meteologix.com/in

Rain fury over Maharashtra

Under the ‘pull’ effect of the ‘low’ in the Bay, westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will strengthen as they blow in across the West Coat driving widespread rain with heavy to very heavy falls over the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the next five days and Coastal Karnataka for four days from tomorrow.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast also over Kerala from tomorrow for four days, while it would be isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan during the same period, the IMD said.

The helpful track of the ‘low’ will help propel the rains from East India into North-West India, with fairly widespread to widespread rain and isolated heavy falls over the region (except Rajasthan) from Saturday to Monday. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.