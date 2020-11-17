Low occupancy prompts IRCTC to discontinue Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Tejas Express trains connecting Delhi and Lucknow, and Mumbai and Ahmedabad — that are operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) — will not run from the last week of November because of low occupancy after the pandemic.
From November 23, operation of Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be suspended, while from November 24, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad train will not be in service.
IRCTC had restored operations for both the trains from October 17, seven months after it had to stop services, from March 19, due to the pandemic.
IRCTC has informed the Indian Railways of the same, officials told BusinessLine.
Occupancy of the the Delhi-Lucknow train had dwindled to 25 per cent compared with 70 per cent in pre-pandemic times, said sources. For the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, IRCTC has been seeing 35 per cent occupancy compared with 80 per cent occupancy pre-pandemic.
Recently, the Railways had cancelled other trains citing “poor” occupancy. For instance, South Central Railway zone has cancelled trains between Manmad-Dharmabad (from November 15), Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada (from November 12) and Panvel-HS Nanded (from November 23), Tirupati and Kolhapur (from November 12), among others.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...