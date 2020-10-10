Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal becomes well-marked

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Friday’s low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified a round to become well-marked this (Saturday) morning and is parked over East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update.
The well-marked low is expected to concentrate into a depression, the first of the post-monsoon season, over the Central Bay any time from now. It is forecast to move west-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression tomorrow (Sunday) morning.
The sea areas extending from the Andaman Sea to the South and Central Bay would come under adverse weather from Saturday to Monday and adjoining land areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra on Sunday and Monday.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with heavy (6.5-12 cm) rainfall today (Saturday). Light to moderate rain is also forecast over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Marathawada with heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.
As for Sunday and Monday, light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha. It would heavy to very heavy over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and East-Central Bay on Saturday; West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay, South-West Bay and along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar from early hours of Sunday till forenoon of Monday. Those out at sea are advised to return to the coasts.
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The new option gives proceeds of all FDs as a lump sum when their terms end
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...