Low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal becomes well-marked

Friday’s low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has intensified a round to become well-marked this (Saturday) morning and is parked over East-Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update.

The well-marked low is expected to concentrate into a depression, the first of the post-monsoon season, over the Central Bay any time from now. It is forecast to move west-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh coast as a depression tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

Adverse weather forecast

The sea areas extending from the Andaman Sea to the South and Central Bay would come under adverse weather from Saturday to Monday and adjoining land areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and adjoining Maharashtra on Sunday and Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with heavy (6.5-12 cm) rainfall today (Saturday). Light to moderate rain is also forecast over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Marathawada with heavy falls over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.

Fishermen warning issued

As for Sunday and Monday, light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha. It would heavy to very heavy over Coastal Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea and East-Central Bay on Saturday; West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay, South-West Bay and along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and over Gulf of Mannar from early hours of Sunday till forenoon of Monday. Those out at sea are advised to return to the coasts.