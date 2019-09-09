National

LPG imports from Bangladesh to ease supply crunch in North East

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies from Bangladesh are expected to ease the availability of cooking gas in North East India, according to a presentation by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The presentation also listed the major achievements of the Union government in last 100 days since returning to power.

The presentation said that this is reflective of the government’s ‘Neighbourhood first’ vision for energy security and connectivity.

Highlighting a shift to cleaner fuels, the increase of the city gas distribution (CGD) network has been mentioned in the presentation. It states that 70 per cent of India’s population will soon be connected by CGD networks.

The presentation also notes that the government has hiked the procurement price of Ethanol and boosted supplies for blending with fuel.

