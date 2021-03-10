National

LS adjourned till 12.30 pm after Oppn MPs noisily demand repeal of farm laws

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 10, 2021

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to a farmer taking his own life on the Delhi border

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm on Wednesday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over their demand of a repeal of the three farm laws.

Opposition members started raising slogans as soon as the House convened for the day at 11 am.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, referred to a farmer taking his own life on the Delhi border.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked the members to let Zero Hour proceedings function smoothly.

As slogans demanding a roll-back of the farm laws continued, Question Hour lasted a little more than 30 minutes and the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

Published on March 10, 2021
Lok Sabha
