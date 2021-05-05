L&T to assemble, donate 22 oxygen units to hospitals

In a bid to ease oxygen shortage on a war-footing, L&T plans to donate 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals across the country.

The units will absorb air from the atmosphere before converting it into medical-grade oxygen and pumping it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals.

The imported parts for the first tranche of nine equipment will reach India by Sunday. It will be delivered from May 15 to hospitals that are in acute need and do not possess required infrastructure to receive bulk oxygen supply, said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

SN Subrahmanyan, Managing Director, L&T said the company in the last few days been able to procure oxygen generators and other components to assemble PSA (Pressure swing adsorption) units.

L&T will be sourcing the components from various parts of the world. Once assembled at L&T’s Hazira Manufacturing Complex, each of parts will be compact, stand-alone oxygen-making units. After testing, they will be dispatched to various hospitals where they will immediately start producing medical-grade oxygen as per the requirements. Each unit has a compressor, dryer, oxygen generator and two storage tanks that could cater to hospitals or medical facilities with over 1,750 beds.

The units work on the plug-and-play principle. Each unit has a capacity range from 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) to 500 LPM. A 1,000 LPM machine could service over 100 beds simultaneously. The 500 LPM machine can potentially service 50-plus beds at any point of time.

The permanent units will serve the hospitals for the next 10-15 years.