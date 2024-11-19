Lulu Mall, Thiruvananthapuram, has been honoured with the Indian Green Building Council award, in recognition of its adherence to green building standards. The award was presented at the Green Building Congress 2024 held recently in Bengaluru.

Joy Shadanandan, Lulu Group Regional Director, Thiruvananthapuram, and Paul K, General Manager, Projects, received the award, a Lulu Group spokesman said here. It was given in acknowledgment of mall’s ‘strong commitment to green building movement.’

Average footfalls

Lulu Mall will celebrate its third anniversary In December. Average footfalls being recorded during weekdays currently are 60,000-plus. During weekends, they range from 70,000 to one lakh. As for ongoing projects under the Thiruvananthapuram region, a Lulu hypermarket will be launched soon in Kottiyam in neighbouring Kollam district. More hypermarkets are on the drawing board.

Under the Thiruvananthapuram Region, an upcoming project in Chennai is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. Two hypermarket projects are planned separately in Chennai. More projects are proposed to be launched elsewhere in the state of Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

