Lupin Limited has signed a licence and supply agreement with OLIC (Thailand) Limited, a subsidiary of Japanese pharmaceutical company Fuji Pharma Co Ltd, to market Nextstellis (drospirenone and estetrol tablets) in Vietnam and the Philippines.
Nextstellis is a novel combination medication indicated to prevent pregnancy.
The new addition to Lupin’s women’s health portfolio will strengthen the company’s plans to expand healthcare options worldwide, said Fabrice Egros, Lupin President (Corporate Development and Growth Markets).
Fuji is a Tokyo Stock Exchange listed company engaged in the manufacture and sale of prescription-based pharmaceutical products, with a focus on women’s healthcare through generic drugs for infertility, dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, contraception, and menopausal disorders, among other conditions.
