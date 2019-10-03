LV Prasad Eye Institute, Standard Chartered team up for eye care services

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
LV Prasad Eye Institute in partnership with Standard Chartered on Thursday launched two programmes to improve eye care delivery.
The programmes, Standard Chartered-LVPEI Programme for Eye Care Education and Technology-Enabled Primary Eye Care Services, are aimed at scale up primary eye care services by leveraging technology.
As part of it, the Primary Eye care Vision Centre or the Futuristic Vision Centre extends the scope of existing vision centres to target detection of all chronic eye conditions that are currently beyond the realm of primary eye care.
The proposal on the futuristic Vision Centre model is approved by Standard Chartered Bank and the partnership envisages establishing 58 futuristic such centres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka from 2019 through 2023.
Each technology-enabled vision centre is expected to examine 5,000 patients per annum. “More importantly, close to 20 per cent of those who are currently being referred, need not be referred, as enhanced services are available in the vision centre itself,’’ Gullapalli N Rao, Founder and Chair, LV Prasad Eye Institute, said in a release.
Under the pan-India eye care education framework, approximately 20,000 eye care professionals will benefit through various training programmes offered.
“The Standard Chartered – LVPEI Programme for Eye Care Education envisages building a programme to create an empowered workforce of high-quality eye care professionals to meet the eye care needs,” Karuna Bhatia, Head of Sustainability, Standard Chartered Bank, India, said.
