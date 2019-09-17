Maangalya plans textile unit, expands outlet chain

Maangalya Shopping Malls has announced opening of its seventh store at Kukatpally in Hyderabad and set up a textile unit in the Textile Park near Hyderabad.

Kasam Namashivaya, Chairman, Maangalya Shopping Malls, said, “We have a turnover of ₹500 crore. Hyderabad contributes to ₹400 crore. We currently have 2 lakh sq ft retail space and employ 2,500 people. Each store entails an investment of about ₹15 crore.”

“Our thrust currently is on Hyderabad and in the next year alone we intend to open five more malls in the city and ramp up our employee strength to 10,000. We are also eager to be part of the Mega Textile Park, where we will invest ₹100 crore in setting up a textile manufacturing facility which will employ 500,” he said.

Known for its variety of wedding sarees, Maangalya Shopping Mall makes weddings special with its unique collections and designs.