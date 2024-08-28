Madhya Pradesh is committed to fostering a supportive environment and implementing favorable policies to drive industrial growth and nurture entrepreneurship in the State, its Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

At the Regional Industry Conclave at Gwalior today, Yadav encouraged industrialists to see the State’s unique features for themselves and urged them to play a catalytic role in its industrial progress and development in the coming days.

At the conclave, Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation for 47 new industrial units in the State, which cost ₹1,586 crore. He also announced that a big private hospital would be opened in Gwalior.

On Wednesday, the opening of 8 district-level industry facilitation Centres in the Gwalior-Chambal region was also announced. These Centres have started functioning from today in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, and Ashoknagar. Representatives from Mexico and Zambia also attended the conclave.

Union Minister for Communications and Northeast Region Development Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Chief Minister Yadav has awakened Gwalior to industrial growth and has worked hard to present the city’s potential on the national stage.

Meanwhile, Adani Group has committed to invest ₹3,000 crore in Gwalior.

Karan Adani of the Adani Group said that the Adani Group will start two new industrial units: one in Shivpuri, costing ₹2,500 crore, focused on the defence sector, and another in Guna, costing ₹500 crore, which will be a cement grinding unit.

Additionally, a jacket manufacturing unit will be established in Badarwas, which will provide employment opportunities for women. These jackets will be distributed globally.

Vivek Taneja, Vice President of Reliance Group, said that the group is considering investments in the biogas and energy generation sectors.