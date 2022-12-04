Madhya Pradesh’s official delegation has arrived at Maravanthuruthu Panchayat in Kottayam district to study Kerala’s sustainable and inclusive tourism project, STREET, which received global recognition at the recent World Travel Market in London.

STREET, which stands for Sustainable, Tangible, Responsible, Experiential, Ethnic, Tourism, has emerged as a model for community-oriented, sustainable tourism initiatives both at home and abroad.

The team has come to learn in detail the activities carried out as part of the project with special emphasis on water conservation. They will visit the places where the project has been implemented.

Madhya Pradesh is the first State to follow the Kerala model of responsible tourism. The present visit is based on an MoU signed between Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Kerala Tourism in 2019.

Kerala RT Mission, State Coordinator, Rupeshkumar K, received the 16-member team, including six sub-collectors. Members of the delegation held discussions with the panchayat administrative committee members about the responsible tourism activities carried out in the area.

The delegation will visit Chekadi, Thrikkaipetta and Mothakkara in Wayanad district in north Kerala, organised by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), before returning to Madhya Pradesh on December 7, said Rupeshkumar, who is also the nodal officer for the Kerala-Madhya Pradesh joint responsible tourism project.