Madhya Pradesh is the first Indian state to bring in land pooling for the industry: Kamal Nath

Urging the Indian captains to invest in the State, Madya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Kamal Nath made it clear that the State Government is ready to adopt unorthodox and unconventional ways to help the industry. “We are not afraid of doing new things, of doing things differently. If you convince us that something is going to benefit our citizens, bring them more jobs, more prosperity, you will find in us willing and responsive partners,” he said addressing 800 odd delegations from India and abroad.

Listing policy measures, the Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh is the first State to bring in land pooling for the industry, where 1.2 lakh acres of land bank available for the industry. “There will be separate DISCOMs (power distribution companies) for the industrial areas with a view to provide power at competitive prices. In order to boost the real estate sector, the State Government has come out with a policy which prescribe single coloniser license for the entire State. Also, the number of clearances/permissions has now come down to 5 from 27,” he said.

The State Government has initiated a project to provide metro trains in Indore and Bhopal. The work is underway to develop Bhopal-Indore industrial corridor with satellite towns. In order to provide efficient labour force, there will be a Global Skill Park in association with Singapore based ITE. In terms of energy, the focus is on storage. The state government plans to provide two lakh solar pumps for farmers. It has been decided that if agricultural land is to be diverted for non agriculture use, there will be just be need of self-intimation and in place of permission.

“This is a summit, not a jamboree”

Speaking at the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors’ Summit on Friday, the state’s Chief Minister said that this event is not a jamboree, it is not an MoU signing spree. “While doing so much in the short time available to us, we have also been planning for the future – planning to improve and strengthen the physical and social of crores are promised and very little materialises, it is not just ‘all show’ and ‘no substance.’Often big jamborees are held to attract investors to income, but once they are invested, Governments forget about them. I want to assure that this will not be the case in Madhya Pradesh. We are as much committed to inviting new investments as to nurturing those that have invested,” he said.

The State Government has announced that during the first nine months of the current calendar year, over 21 thousand proposals formalised with committed investment of over Rs 31,700 crore and with employment potential of one lakh plus.

Key points of Kamal Nath’s address