Mahabharata war lasted 18 days, war against coronavirus will take 21 days: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was very pained by the misbehaviour of some people against doctors, airlines crew and staff of essential services who are at the forefront of combating coronavirus.

He also asserted that the deadly virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor asked people to be at home and practice social distancing.

Addressing people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi via video, he said the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days but this war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

He was referring to the 21 day nation-wide lockdown announced by him on Tuesday.