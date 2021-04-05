Maharashtra: 47,288 new Covid infections reported in last 24 hours

On Monday, 47,288 new Covid infections were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 4.51 lakh. To control the runaway pandemic numbers, the State Government has implemented very harsh restrictions including night curfew.

Among all the districts, Pune with 81,378 has the highest number of active cases in the state.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 26,252 patients were discharged on Monday taking the total number of patients after full recovery to 25.49 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 83.36 per cent.

There were also 155 deaths reported today with case fatality rate of 1.83 per cent. Currently, 24.16 lakh people are in home quarantine and 20,115 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

Letter to the Prime Minister

The Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting him that all those above 25 years of age should be vaccinated for Covid as youngsters are also falling victims to the infections. A few days ago the Prime Minister had agreed to Thackeray's demand of vaccinating those above the age of 45 years. In today's letter, the Chief Minister requested him to further reduce the vaccination age group. The letter also mentioned that Maharashtra should get more supply of the vaccines.