Maharashtra: 8 held for cheating people worth ₹10 crore by forging cheques

PTI | Thane, February 6 | Updated on: Feb 06, 2022
Representative image | Photo Credit: BlakeDavidTaylor

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused had cheated people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Thane police have arrested eight persons for allegedly cheating at least 50 people to the tune of around ₹10 crore in Maharashtra and other states of the country by forging their bank cheques, an official said on Sunday.

“One of the accused, hailing from Gujarat, used to provide information to the other culprits about people having big balance accounts so as to target them,” said senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde of Manpada police station in Kalyan division.

“They would then generate fake cheques using a laptop and a printer and send them for clearance to banks to siphon off the money from the accounts of victims,” he said.

According to the official, some were caught recently when they presented a cheque of ₹34 crore at a bank in Manpada area of Thane district for clearance. Later, the police nabbed their other accomplices also.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused had cheated people from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.The arrested accused have been identified as Harishchandra Kadve, Nitin Shelar, Ashok Choudhary, Mazhar alias Muzahid Mohammad Hussain khan, Oomar Farooq, Sachin Salaskar, Anek Anil Otari (all from Maharashtra), and Bhaveshkumar Dholakia (from Bhavnagar of Gujarat).

“The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections and were probing if they had cheated more people,” the official said.

Published on February 06, 2022
crime, law and justice
Maharashtra

