Maharashtra achieves 91% Covid recovery rate

The Maharashtra state has achieved 91 per cent recovery rate for Covid pandemic, which is a significant achievement in October, according to a monthly report by the Union Finance Ministry's Economic Affairs Department.

The highlights of the report were mentioned in a daily Covid news round-up by the State Government.

The Central and State Governments have taken various measures to combat the viral storm. Maharashtra, too, provided health care and affordable corona tests as well as door-to-door surveys under the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign.

As a result, the number of Covid cases in the State decreased rapidly in the month of October and the rate of recovery of patients has increased, according to the October 2020 report.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also improved, while Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu need to make efforts to improve the situation, the report said.

In Maharashtra, 13,945 corona infected patients have been found for every 10 lakh people. Of these, 6.3 per cent of patients are undergoing treatment. According to the report, the patient recovery rate in the state is 91.1. The death toll from corona is 2.6 per cent. The average weekly growth rate is 0.3 per cent, the report said.