Maharashtra achieves 91% Covid recovery rate

Mornings with warm water & apple cider, and no phones!
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
The Maharashtra state has achieved 91 per cent recovery rate for Covid pandemic, which is a significant achievement in October, according to a monthly report by the Union Finance Ministry's Economic Affairs Department.
The highlights of the report were mentioned in a daily Covid news round-up by the State Government.
The Central and State Governments have taken various measures to combat the viral storm. Maharashtra, too, provided health care and affordable corona tests as well as door-to-door surveys under the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign.
As a result, the number of Covid cases in the State decreased rapidly in the month of October and the rate of recovery of patients has increased, according to the October 2020 report.
Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also improved, while Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu need to make efforts to improve the situation, the report said.
In Maharashtra, 13,945 corona infected patients have been found for every 10 lakh people. Of these, 6.3 per cent of patients are undergoing treatment. According to the report, the patient recovery rate in the state is 91.1. The death toll from corona is 2.6 per cent. The average weekly growth rate is 0.3 per cent, the report said.
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...