Maharashtra allows Haffkine Bio-Pharma to manufacture Covid vaccines

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Maharashtra government, at its Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, permitted Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd to start a project for manufacturing Covid vaccines. The project would be implemented at a cost of ₹154 crore, said a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.
Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd makes drugs and vaccines for serious infectious diseases such as polio. It is a fully owned by the Maharashtra government and was registered under the Companies Act in 1975. It is an offshoot of the Haffkine Institute, which is one of the oldest human biological research laboratories in the country.
The statement said that the production technology for the Covid vaccine manufacturing would be provided by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad. The production will take place at the Parel facility of Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation located in Mumbai. For the project, the State government will provide ₹94 crore from the contingency fund and ₹65 crore would be provided by the Centre, said the statement.
In view of repeated shortages of vaccines, on March 17, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray in a video conference with the Prime Minister, had requested that Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation should also be allowed to make the Covid vaccines.
Ever since the vaccination drive commenced, the State has received 1.58 crore dosages of vaccines and 1.53 crore people have received both their dosages of the vaccine. The number includes medical and front line staff and people above 45 years of age.
The statement said a decision was also taken to provide free vaccines to all in the age group of 18 to 44 in the State. At the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement and said that the State Health Department is planning for the vaccination program and the citizens will be informed about it in advance,
The Chief Minister said that despite the current financial crisis in the State, the health of its citizens is the top priority.
The State Health Minister has also clarified that given the shortage of vaccines in the state, for the 18 to 44 age group there would be no vaccination from May 1. Routine vaccination for other groups will continue.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...