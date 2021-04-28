Maharashtra allows Haffkine Bio-Pharma to manufacture Covid vaccines

The Maharashtra government, at its Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, permitted Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd to start a project for manufacturing Covid vaccines. The project would be implemented at a cost of ₹154 crore, said a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd makes drugs and vaccines for serious infectious diseases such as polio. It is a fully owned by the Maharashtra government and was registered under the Companies Act in 1975. It is an offshoot of the Haffkine Institute, which is one of the oldest human biological research laboratories in the country.

The statement said that the production technology for the Covid vaccine manufacturing would be provided by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Hyderabad. The production will take place at the Parel facility of Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation located in Mumbai. For the project, the State government will provide ₹94 crore from the contingency fund and ₹65 crore would be provided by the Centre, said the statement.

In view of repeated shortages of vaccines, on March 17, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray in a video conference with the Prime Minister, had requested that Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation should also be allowed to make the Covid vaccines.

Ever since the vaccination drive commenced, the State has received 1.58 crore dosages of vaccines and 1.53 crore people have received both their dosages of the vaccine. The number includes medical and front line staff and people above 45 years of age.

The statement said a decision was also taken to provide free vaccines to all in the age group of 18 to 44 in the State. At the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement and said that the State Health Department is planning for the vaccination program and the citizens will be informed about it in advance,

The Chief Minister said that despite the current financial crisis in the State, the health of its citizens is the top priority.

The State Health Minister has also clarified that given the shortage of vaccines in the state, for the 18 to 44 age group there would be no vaccination from May 1. Routine vaccination for other groups will continue.