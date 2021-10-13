National

Maharashtra announces ₹10,000-cr package for rain-affected farmers

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on October 13, 2021

Massive flooding had damaged crop over 55 lakh hectares

The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved the relief package of ₹10,000 crore to farmers affected by rain and floods between June and October.

Massive flooding damaged crop over 55 lakh hectares and hence the State government decided to announce ₹10,000-crore package without waiting for NDRF norms, the press statement issued by the government announced.

Farmers holding non-irrigated land will get ₹10,000 per hectare while irrigated landholders will receive ₹15,000 per hectare relief. Those who take multiple crops every year will get ₹25,000 per hectare. The government relief will be limited to two hectares per farmer.

The State received massive rains between June and September and recorded an average 986.2 mm rainfall, which is 115.3 per cent of the average rainfall the State receives. Maharashtra has 151.33 lakh hectare under Kharif cultivation of which sowing was carried out on 145.57 lakh hectares (96 per cent). As per the government’s data, 55 lakh hectare crop stands damaged. Maximum damage is reported from the Marathwada region.

Published on October 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Maharashtra
flood
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like