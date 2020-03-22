Maharashtra announces complete suspension of trains, buses in State

The Maharashtra government of Sunday afternoon announced complete suspensions of trains and bus services in the State. Only in city areas buses will ply for carrying emergency goods and personnel. In all residential areas section 144 has been imposed from Sunday midnight, said Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said that the situation will be review after March 31.

Under the IPC, promulgation of Section 144 is for preventing more than four persons in coming together at one place.

In his televised address, Thackeray said that the pandemic is at a crucial stage, it will multiply if care is not taken, “I am aware that this emergency situation has been imposed on all of you and it creating inconveniences. Whether it is created by Nature or any other reason, there would be lot opinions. But we do not get into those details. Today people of Maharashtra you have displayed a unique courage and fighting spirit for which I am thaankful to all of you. Such a sprit must continue,” he said.

He said that that today (Sunday) after 9 pm, when the Janta Curfew is lifted, people will think everything is fine. “If I am asking you to take precautions and not to venture out even after 9 pm. Today the Maharashtra is at a critical juncture as far as the pandemic is concerned. In the last two days the number of infections in Maharashtra risen, which needs to curtailed ASAP,” Thackeray said.