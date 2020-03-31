Maharashtra announces salary cuts for State politicians, govt personnel

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday that the March salaries of all elected representatives, including the Chief Minister, MLAs and MLCs, will be cut by 60 per cent. With regard to Maharashtra government personnel, Class A and B officers will get have to suffer a 50 per cent salary cut while the Class C will get paid 75 per cent of the salary. The salaries of Class D employees will remain untouched.
Given the precarious position of the State economy, Pawar had also written to the Centre on Monday demanding a ₹25,000-crore special rescue package.
Pawar is known for his fiscal prudence and had suggested budgetry cuts for all the departments to tide over the financial crunch in the past.
In a media statement, Pawar said that the decision to implement the salary cut was taken after consulting the representatives of all the employees. The decision has been taken in order to fight economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus and the lockdown, he said.
He added that the decision to reduce the salary burden has the support of all the members of State Legislative Assembly and Council, as well as members of local self-governing bodies.
