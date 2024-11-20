November 20, 2024 12:59

In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election 2024, voting is taking place at a total of 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai. Of these, 2,538 are in the Mumbai City District and 7,579 are in the Mumbai Suburban District. Webcasting facilities have been set up at all these polling stations.

District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Shri Bhushan Gagrani, reviewed the voting process in 36 Assembly Constituencies from the Webcasting Control Room and issued necessary instructions.

To ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the voting process, Webcasting cameras have been installed at all polling stations. Special care is being taken through Webcasting to ensure the voting process runs efficiently, and no untoward incidents occur.

The entire process, from the start of voting to its conclusion at each polling station, is being recorded. This allows live viewing of any moment from any polling station.

The Honourable Election Commission of India, Maharashtra State Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Additional District Election Officers and all Returning Officers have been provided with the Webcasting link. This enables close monitoring of every polling station in real-time.

WhatsApp Image 2024-11-20 at 12.56.50.jpeg