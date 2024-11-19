The stage is set for a crucial electoral showdown in Maharashtra as voters across all 288 Assembly constituencies head to the polls on November 20. This single-phase election is poised to reshape the State’s political landscape, with key players like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar fighting battles that could define their political future.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has made an emotional appeal to voters, urging them to deliver the “justice” that he believes the legal system has denied him. Thackeray, who lost his party name, symbol, and a significant chunk of MLAs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has framed the election as a referendum on who represents the real Shiv Sena and the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, now in possession of the Shiv Sena name and symbol, is equally confident that his faction will emerge as the “true” Shiv Sena. The outcome will not only resolve this identity crisis but also set the stage for the pivotal Mumbai municipal elections.

Sharad Pawar’s fight

At 84, veteran politician Sharad Pawar is waging a battle for survival. Having lost the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) name, symbol, and most MLAs to his nephew Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar is determined to prove that the party he founded belongs to him. The stakes are especially high in Baramati, where Sharad Pawar has fielded Yugendra Pawar to challenge Ajit Pawar, making it a deeply personal contest.

A victory for Sharad Pawar would reaffirm his leadership and deal a significant blow to Ajit Pawar’s BJP-backed NCP, while defeat could mark the end of an era for the NCP patriarch.

BJP’s bid for redemption

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this election is a critical opportunity to regain momentum after setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is under immense pressure to deliver a strong performance, which could restore his stature within the party and reestablish the BJP’s dominance in the state.

Meanwhile the Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the Election Commission of India’s decision to ban mobile phones inside polling booths. The division bench ruled the prohibition as legal and essential for ensuring free and fair elections.

