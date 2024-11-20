Maharashtra Assembly Elections Highlights: Find all the highlights related to Maharashtra Elections and Exit Polls here.
- November 20, 2024 21:25
Exit Polls Updates: Advantage for BJP in Maharashtra, polls divided in Jharkhand
Most of the exit polls projected an advantage to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra assembly polls while the pollsters seem to be divided over the outcome in Jharkhand.
Five exit polls, made public after the voting came to an end in Maharastra at 5 pm on Wednesday, predicted the return of Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
The majority mark in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is 145.
While Times Now-JVC gave 150-167 to Mahayuti alliance, 107-125 to Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena, NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar and Congress, and 13-14 seats to others.
- November 20, 2024 20:29
Maharashtra Exit Polls Live: Most exit polls predict victory for BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Several exit polls on Wednesday gave a clear edge to the BJP-led alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls while some put the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition ahead in the western state.
Axis MyIndia was the only one to predict victory for the Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 53 seats out of 81 as against only 25 for BJP-led NDA and three seats for others.
Exit polls were out soon after the close of polling in Maharashtra and the second phase of voting in Jharkhand, predicting victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand.
In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, 145 is the majority mark, while it is 41 in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance is in power in Maharashtra while JMM-Congress is ruling in Jharkhand.
Counting of votes would take place on November 23 for the single-phase Maharashtra election held on Wednesday and the two-phased voting in Jharkhand on November 13 and 20.
While the Matrize exit poll conducted in a tie-up with several news organisations predicted 150-170 seats for the BJP and allies in Maharashtra with a 48 per cent vote share, it gave the Congress and other allies only 110-130 seats with a vote share of 42 per cent. The poll gave others 8 to 10 seats, with a vote share of 10 per cent.
In Jharkhand, the Matrize Exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for NDA and 25-30 seats for the INDIA bloc and gave 0-4 seats to others.
The exit poll conducted by People’s Pulse gave NDA’s Mahayuti a whopping 175-195 seats while giving only 85-112 seats to MVA and 7-12 to others in Maharashtra.
In Jharkhand, People’s Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for INDIA Bloc while giving 5-9 seats to others.
Axis MyIndia has predicted a 45 per cent vote share for the INDIA bloc and 37 per cent for the NDA.
Another exit poll by P-MARQ in Maharashtra gave the NDA a total of 137-157 seats and INDIA Bloc’s MVA 126-146 seats while giving 2-8 seats to others.
On the other hand, the poll conducted by Electoral Edge predicted MVA to win 150 seats while giving 121 seats to BJP-led Mahayuti and 20 seats to others in Maharashtra.
Exit polls by Poll Diary predicted the NDA to win in 122-186 seats and the MVA 69-121 while forecasting 12-29 seats for others in Maharashtra.
Chanakya Strategies, another pollster, predicted 152-160 seats for Mahayuti and 130-138 seats for MVA while giving 6-8 seats for others in Maharashtra.
Lokshahi Rudra has predicted a close fight between Mahayuti and MVA in Maharashtra and gave them 128-142 seats and 125-140 respectively. It gave others 18-23 seats.
The exit poll by Lokpoll gave Mahayuti 115-128 seats, with 37-40 per cent vote share, and predicted victory for MVA in 151-162 seats, giving them 43-46 per cent vote share. It gave others 5-14 seats with a vote share of 16-19 per cent.
Some exit polls have also predicted the BJP’s victory in 5-7 seats out of bypolls held in nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.
A survey conducted by Delhi University’s Centre for Global Studies (CGS) has predicted electoral victories for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand.
The Election Commission has criticised the exit polls on the manner in which they have been conducted and in several past elections, they have been proved way off the mark.
- November 20, 2024 19:50
Maharashtra Exit polls: Mahayuti poised to win Maharashtra polls, MVA likely to fall short of majority
The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state.
According to Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.
Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).
ABP-Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.
- November 20, 2024 19:15
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Live Updates: ‘Dismal record’ of metropolitan voters continues, say EC
The Election Commission on Wednesday lamented that despite a range of measures taken by it for ease of voting besides motivational campaigns, urban voters in Maharashtra continued their “dismal record” of low participation in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.
Polling for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with the former recording 58.22 per cent voter turnout as of 5 PM and the latter 67.59 per cent, surpassing the 67.04 per cent voting in the corresponding assembly seats in 2019.
Maharashtra with 58.22 per cent polling is likely to cross the 2019 figures as voting still underway in the state, EC said.
While Maharashtra had assembly polls in a single phase, Jharkhand had polls in two phases.
- November 20, 2024 17:49
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Gadchiroli recorded 69.63% voter turnout while Mumbai city recorded the lowest turnout with 49.07% in Maharashtra as of 5 pm
- November 20, 2024 17:45
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: 58.22% voter turnout was recorded in Maharashtra as of 5 pm
- November 20, 2024 17:28
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Thane Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe booked over cash and alcohol
The Thane city police on Wednesday registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Kedar Dighe, who is contesting against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for alleged possession of liquor and cash, an official said.
Kedar Dighe is the nephew of Shinde’s mentor the late Anand Dighe, who wielded immense influence in the Thane region as a Shiv Sena leader.
As per the FIR registered at the Kopri police station, Dighe and a few others were apprehended with cash in envelopes and liquor at Ashtavinayak Chowk around 2 am. It has been alleged that they were planning to distribute the money and alcohol to voters.
- November 20, 2024 17:12
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: All individuals in queue by 6 PM can vote: Election Commission
With just an hour remaining for voting, voters have crowded polling centres, resulting in long queues across the state. The Election Commission has assured that all individuals in line by 6 PM will be allowed to cast their votes, even if voting continues beyond the scheduled time.
- November 20, 2024 17:01
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Vote tampering at Ghatnandur
At Ghatnandur (Taluka Ambajogai), unidentified individuals attempted to damage the voting machine. The administration promptly replaced it with a new machine, and voting has resumed. The votes recorded earlier are secure and will be counted during the tallying process. Vote fearlessly, urged District Collector Avinash Pathak.
Following allegations by some voters that votes were being automatically transferred to other candidates on the EVMs in Bargewadi (Kolhapur) , election commission officials dismissed the claims. “There is no truth to the reports regarding the Bargewadi polling station. Candidates have personally verified this,” stated the Election Officer. He urged citizens, “Do not fall for fake news. Actively participate in the democratic process and cast your vote!”
- November 20, 2024 16:56
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Gadchiroli voters
In Gadchiroli, 111-year-old Phulmati Sarkar cast her vote at the local polling station. Despite the Election Commission offering a provision for senior citizens to vote from home, she chose to visit the booth in person.
- November 20, 2024 16:53
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Gadchiroli district voting updates
Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout in the state at 63.99%, while Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, reported the lowest turnout at 38.94% by 3 PM.
- November 20, 2024 16:29
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Voter turnout updates
Voter turnout tends to increase significantly at polling stations during the final hours. All voters who are in line by 6 PM will be allowed to cast their vote, said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Kiran Kulkarni.
- November 20, 2024 16:29
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Mumbai city record the lowest turnout in Maharashtra with 39.34% as of 3 pm
- November 20, 2024 16:28
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: 45.53% voter turnout in Maharashtra by 3 pm. Gadchiroli crosses 50% voter turnout, is at 62.99% as of 3 pm
- November 20, 2024 16:28
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: Tensions rise between Congress and BJP workers
A clash broke out between Congress and BJP workers in the Nagpur Central constituency. The office of the Congress candidate was sealed following allegations by BJP workers that voters were being bribed to influence their votes.
- November 20, 2024 16:23
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Bitcoin row: BJP targets Supriya Sule and Nana Patole
The BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on Maharashtra opposition leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole for their alleged involvement in using Bitcoins illegally to fund elections, and claimed their roles will surface during the probe.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also targeted Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to hold a press conference on the issue.
- November 20, 2024 16:14
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Voter’s voice
Find some voter’s thoughts on the elections below:
- November 20, 2024 16:11
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Bhujbal prevented from visiting a polling centre by local villagers amid tension
Tension erupted in Yeola after NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal was prevented from visiting a polling center by local villagers.
- November 20, 2024 15:30
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Milind Deora casts his vote
- November 20, 2024 15:28
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Volunteers assist senior citizens in voting process
MUMBAI 20/11/2024: Volunteers assist senior citizens in Parel, Mumbai, on Wednesday by helping them climb stairs using a trolley to access the polling booth.Photo : EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
- November 20, 2024 15:26
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Mahindra Group Chairman casts vote
“Voted for coalition that will boost Maharashtra’s economic growth,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, told CNBC after casting his vote.
- November 20, 2024 15:24
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Voters exercise franchise
- November 20, 2024 15:22
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: “We are getting more than 160 seats,” says NCP-SCP’s Ahwad - ANI
- November 20, 2024 15:21
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Retailers offering discounts to those who voted in Mumbai today
Retailers are offering discounts to people who will vote today in Mumbai. “Vote tomorrow & get 10% Instant Discount at Croma stores only in Election cities. Use code IVOTED till 21 Nov,” says Croma.
- November 20, 2024 15:20
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: BMC says Mumbai police stays vigilant to prevent untoward incicents
“Mumbai Police is vigilant to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere in the Mumbai City District and Mumbai Suburban District areas, to ensure that the voting process is conducted smoothly and peacefully. Additional police force has been deployed wherever necessary,” stated BMC, Mumbai’s civic body
- November 20, 2024 14:41
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live: ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehtain bitcoin case
ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehta as links to Maharashtra bitcoin case emerge
- November 20, 2024 14:21
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Violence in Ghat Nandur village in Parali assembly constituency in Beed
- November 20, 2024 14:21
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Violence reported in Ghat Nandur village in Parali assembly constituency in Beed
- November 20, 2024 14:19
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Violence reported Parali constituency in Beed
Violence has been reported in the Parali assembly constituency in Beed. Local workers attacked a voting center, causing a temporary halt in the voting process.
- November 20, 2024 14:14
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: ₹60 lakh seized in Maharashtra’s Rajura during polls
A flying squad of the Election Commission on Wednesday seized ₹60 lakh in the Rajura constituency in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, where Assembly polls are underway, an official said.
Poll officials raided a house at Gadchandur and confiscated the cash and some campaign material, he said.
Altogether, 17 candidates, including Deorao Bhongle of BJP and Congress nominee Subhash Dhote are in the fray in the Rajura Assembly constituency. - PTI
- November 20, 2024 14:13
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Violence halts voting in Beed’s Parali constituency
Violence has been reported in the Parali assembly constituency in Beed. Local workers attacked a voting center, causing a temporary halt in the voting process.
- November 20, 2024 13:49
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: 32.18% voter turnout till 1 PM
- November 20, 2024 13:47
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: “Voting should be a compulsion”: Ashok Pandit after casting his vote
Film director Ashok Pandit arrived at a polling booth to cast his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday.
While insisting on the importance of voting, Pandit said, “I think this should become a compulsion that voting is necessary. Only then things will change in this country of ours. Otherwise, the people will take it very lightly, saying that one vote doesn’t matter. But that one vote matters a lot for the development of the greatness of the country,” said the filmmaker - ANI
- November 20, 2024 13:16
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede after casts vote
- November 20, 2024 13:13
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Singer Kailash Kher casts his vote
- November 20, 2024 12:59
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Over 10,000 polling stations in Mumbai monitored via webcasting for Maharashtra elections
In the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly General Election 2024, voting is taking place at a total of 10,117 polling stations in Mumbai. Of these, 2,538 are in the Mumbai City District and 7,579 are in the Mumbai Suburban District. Webcasting facilities have been set up at all these polling stations.
District Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Shri Bhushan Gagrani, reviewed the voting process in 36 Assembly Constituencies from the Webcasting Control Room and issued necessary instructions.
To ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the voting process, Webcasting cameras have been installed at all polling stations. Special care is being taken through Webcasting to ensure the voting process runs efficiently, and no untoward incidents occur.
The entire process, from the start of voting to its conclusion at each polling station, is being recorded. This allows live viewing of any moment from any polling station.
The Honourable Election Commission of India, Maharashtra State Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Additional District Election Officers and all Returning Officers have been provided with the Webcasting link. This enables close monitoring of every polling station in real-time.
- November 20, 2024 12:55
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Director and actor Rahul Bose casts vote
- November 20, 2024 12:54
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor Prem Chopra casts his vote
- November 20, 2024 12:49
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: People have seen their 2.5 years of rule and our 2.5 years of development: CM Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after casting his vote on Wednesday, described the elections as a “festival of democracy” and urged everyone to participate actively, while also highlighting the difference in governance during the rule of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Maha Yuti.
“Today is the festival of democracy, and everyone should participate and vote. This will strengthen Maharashtra and its democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019. The mandate was for Maha Yuti, but Maha Yuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and our 2.5 years of development. Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority,” Shinde said.
- November 20, 2024 12:47
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Legendary nonagenarian poet and lyricist Gulzar casts his vote
Legendary nonagenarian poet and lyricist Gulzar, his daughter and film director Meghna Gulzar cast their votes in Mumbai.
- November 20, 2024 12:44
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: 3,000 jawans deployed for 1,250 polling stations in Nashik: Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik
With polling currently underway at 1,250 polling stations in Nashik for the Maharashtra assembly elections, a total of 3,000 jawans have been deployed from the local police, central paramilitary forces, BDDS and others, as per police officials.
Speaking to ANI, Nashik City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Karnik said “Polling is underway at 1,250 polling stations in Nashik. We have deployed a total of 3,000 jawans from the local police, home guards, central paramilitary forces, BDDS and others. We have identified 40 sensitive places in Nashik where paramilitary forces have been deployed.” - ANI
- November 20, 2024 12:39
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Baramati poll controversy: Yugendra Pawar’s mother raises vote-rigging concerns
NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate in Baramati Yugendra Pawar’s mother, Sharmila, has alleged manipulation of votes in Baramati. She stated that they will file a complaint regarding the matter. However, supporters of Ajit Pawar have denied these allegations.
- November 20, 2024 12:38
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Anupam Kher casts his vote
- November 20, 2024 12:32
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Ramdas Athawale calls for compulsory voting law, urges higher turnout
“The atmosphere is good but voting percentage is low. It should be increased and people should vote. A law should be made to make voting compulsory. Mahayuti will get 165-170 seats, we will get a clear majority and our government will be formed.” said union minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to reporters.
- November 20, 2024 12:31
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: ‘All events at Mumbai polling stations being filmed for transparency’
“Voting is taking place in total 10 thousand 117 polling stations in Mumbai under Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha General Election 2024. Out of these there are 2 thousand 538 polling stations in urban areas and 7 thousand 579 polling stations in suburban areas. Web casting cameras have been installed at the polling stations to make the assembly election process transparent and smooth. Special care is being taken through webcasting to ensure that the election process is smooth, planned and that no untoward incident takes place anywhere. All the events are being filmed at the polling stations from before the polling starts till the end of the polling. So it is possible to view the views of any polling station at any moment.” stated BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s civic body.
- November 20, 2024 12:30
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Sushilkumar Shinde criticises Uddhav Thackeray
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) for making a mistake by fielding a candidate in the Solapur South Assembly constituency, which has traditionally been a Congress stronghold.
While the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) fielded a candidate for the seat, Shinde and his MP daughter, Praniti Shinde, chose to campaign for independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi instead of supporting the official Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate.
“The claim made by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena regarding the seat distribution is incorrect. This is a Congress bastion, and Sena has won here only once. It was wrong for Uddhav to claim this seat,” Shinde said speaking to reporters in Solapur.
- November 20, 2024 12:26
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Raymond Group’s Gautam Singhania urges citizens to vote, calls it a fundamental right
- November 20, 2024 12:24
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Hema Malini casts vote
- November 20, 2024 12:23
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Actor Tusshar Kapoor casts vote
- November 20, 2024 12:15
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Manoj Jarange-Patil urges voters to fight injustice by casting their votes
Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil cast his vote in Jalna district and urged people to vote, emphasizing that those fighting injustice must participate in the election. Speaking to reporters in Jalna, he said, “I am confident that voters will choose candidates who genuinely care for them.”
- November 20, 2024 12:04
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Here’s the voter turnout for each district at 11 am
Ahmednagar: 18.24%
Akola: 16.35%
Amravati: 17.45%
Aurangabad: 18.98%
Beed: 17.41%
Bhandara: 19.44%
Buldhana: 19.23%
Chandrapur: 21.50%
Dhule: 20.11%
Gadchiroli: 30%
Gondia: 23.32%
Hingoli: 19.20%
Jalgaon: 15.62%
Jalna: 21.29%
Kolhapur: 20.59%
Latur: 18.55%
Mumbai City: 15.78%
Mumbai Suburban: 17.99%
Nagpur: 18.90%
Nanded: 13.67%
Nandurbar: 21.60%
Nashik: 18.71%
Osmanabad: 17.07%
Palghar: 19.40%
Parbhani: 18.49%
Pune: 15.64%
Raigad: 20.40%
Ratnagiri: 22.93%
Sangli: 18.55%
Satara: 18.72%
Sindhudurg: 20.91%
Solapur: 15.64%
Thane: 16.63%
Wardha: 18.86%
Washim: 16.22%
Yavatmal: 16.38%
- November 20, 2024 11:58
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran casts vote
- November 20, 2024 11:43
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: In Mumbai, Sion Koliwada has recorded lowest voter turnout with 12.82% whereas Bhandup has recoded the highest voter turnout with 23.42% at 11 am.
- November 20, 2024 11:41
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra voters will support us: CM Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the people of Maharashtra will vote in favor of his government due to the numerous welfare schemes, including Ladki Bahin. “We are satisfied with the work we have done in the past 2.5 years,” Shinde added.
- November 20, 2024 11:41
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Gadchiroli has recorded the highest voter turnout of 30% whereas Nanded has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 13.67% at 11 am.
- November 20, 2024 11:40
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: As of 11 am, the total voter turnout in Maharashtra is 18.14%
- November 20, 2024 11:39
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis dismisses allegations against Vinod Tawde
“As far as Vinod Tawde is concerned, I made it clear yesterday that he did not distribute any money nor was any money found with him. A deliberate attempt was made to stoke controversy,” said Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
- November 20, 2024 11:35
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Mahayuti will return with a thumping majority: CM Eknath Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government would return to power with a decisive majority. Speaking about the 2019 political developments, he said, “Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the mandate by forming a government with Congress and NCP. People have not forgotten that. They know who hindered the state’s progress and who worked for its development. This time, people will vote for development.”
- November 20, 2024 11:34
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: “I am happy, I am father of Eknath Shinde. I want to bless people,” says CM Eknath Shinde’s father Sambhaji Shinde as he comes out to vote. - PTI
- November 20, 2024 11:31
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde casts vote
- November 20, 2024 11:28
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: 21 EVMs replaced in Hingoli during mock polls
As many as 21 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced by election authorities in Maharashtra’s Hingoli assembly constituency after they were found faulty during mock polls, officials said, adding this did not impact the voting process in the booths concerned.
Voting for assembly polls is underway in Basmath, Hingoli and Kalamnuri assembly constituencies of Hingoli district in Marathwada region. - PTI
- November 20, 2024 11:26
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Vote in large numbers to keep Maharashtra’s pride intact: Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT)
- November 20, 2024 11:25
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting is a duty: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of voting, stating, “In a democracy, voting is a fundamental duty, and everyone must fulfill it. I prioritize voting above all else. I was in Uttaranchal, but I cancelled a day’s schedule to return and cast my vote. Once done, I will head back to continue my work” he said speaking in Nagpur
- November 20, 2024 11:23
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Actor Kartik Aaryan casts vote
- November 20, 2024 11:12
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: “The BJP will lose (in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections),” says Lalu Yadav
“The BJP will lose (in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly elections),” says RJD president and former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav.
- November 20, 2024 11:09
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil says Delhi will decide Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister
Senior BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil said, “Delhi will decide who will be Maharashtra’s Chief Minister”. He was speaking to reporters in Pune.
- November 20, 2024 11:08
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Electoral list needs overhaul: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for urgent reforms in the electoral list system. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, he said, “The current system is flawed. Dead individuals are still listed, while many legitimate names are missing. The Election Commission must take this issue seriously and work towards creating a foolproof system.”
- November 20, 2024 11:01
Maharashtra Assembly Elections2024 Live Updates: First-time voters and youth seek more jobs, security for women - PTI
- November 20, 2024 10:53
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Is Nitin Gadkari in the Chief Ministerial race?
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declined to comment when asked by the media if he would be in the race for Maharashtra’s Chief Minister post. Supporters of Gadkari in the state are keen to see him return to state politics and take charge if the BJP-led alliance secures a majority in the elections.
- November 20, 2024 10:50
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Probe Allegations Against Supriya Sule: Fadnavis
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for an investigation into media reports linking Supriya Sule to a cryptocurrency case. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur after casting his vote, Fadnavis said, “I have seen media reports about Supriya Sule’s involvement in Bitcoin. A thorough probe is necessary. Everyone must know the truth. These are serious allegations, and the facts must come to light.”
The allegations were made by retired police officer Ravindranath Patil, who accused Supriya Sule and state Congress chief Nana Patole of being involved in a cryptocurrency fraud case from 2018. He claimed that the funds from the alleged scam were being used for election campaigning. Supriya Sule has denied the accusations, dismissing them as “familiar tactics of spreading false information to mislead voters”
- November 20, 2024 10:47
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis urges voters to cast their ballots
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have cast my vote, and I urge all voters in Maharashtra to do the same. In a democracy, we have expectations from the government, but only those who vote have the right to hold those expectations. I am confident that the voter turnout will increase this year. Issues with the voters’ list during the Lok Sabha elections have been resolved, and with no harsh sun today, voting is likely to go up.”
He further added, “In Maharashtra, the voter turnout among women has traditionally been lower than that of men. This year, I am confident our Ladki Bahin (beloved sisters) will step up and increase their participation.”
- November 20, 2024 10:39
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: BJP alliance will get majority says Gadkari
Maharashtra is a progressive and rapidly developing state, leading the nation in FDI and industrial growth. The state’s agricultural exports are on the rise, making Maharashtra a role model for development. A good government has the power to shape a brighter future, said union minister Nitin Gadkari.
“I appeal to voters to exercise their right to vote under any circumstances and strengthen our democracy. I am confident that in Maharashtra, we will secure a majority. Travel anywhere in the state, and you will witness the progress—improved roads and infrastructure are proof of how the government has transformed Maharashtra, thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said speaking to reporters in Nagpur.
“Having travelled across all districts, I firmly believe that Maharashtra voters will stand strong with the Mahayuti alliance.” he said.
- November 20, 2024 10:33
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor Suniel Shetty casts vote
- November 20, 2024 10:31
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Raj Thackeray urges voters to exercise to exercise their right to vote
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray urged voters to exercise their right to vote, emphasizing the importance of participating in the electoral process. Speaking to the media in Mumbai, he addressed the recent violent attacks on political leaders, stating, “I had predicted this would happen.” However, Raj declined to comment on the Vinod Tawde controversy.
- November 20, 2024 10:29
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole casts vote
- November 20, 2024 10:28
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, his wife and their son cast vote
- November 20, 2024 10:25
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: “Baramati will never forget Sharad Pawar,” says Yugendra Pawar
Yugendra Pawar, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate from Baramati, expressed confidence in the voters’ support. “We have worked hard, and we believe Baramati voters will not forget Sharad Pawar and will bless us,” he said.
Commenting on Ajit Pawar bringing his mother to a public rally on the final day of the campaign, Yugendra, who is Ajit Pawar’s nephew, remarked, “We never involved my grandmother in politics. I know the bond I share with her. My grandmother is unwell and undergoing treatment; she should not have been brought to the rally.”
Regarding the search operations conducted at his office on Tuesday night, Yugendra stated, “This is the first time we have experienced such an operation. We have fully cooperated with the officials.”
- November 20, 2024 10:15
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: Gadchiroli district has recorded the highest voter turnout at 12.33%, while Solapur recorded the lowest at 5.07%.
- November 20, 2024 10:14
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: 1,476 voters in Ramnagar village to boycott elections over crematorium demand
In Ramnagar village of Kannad taluka, 1,476 voters have decided to boycott the upcoming elections in protest. Their demand for the construction of a crematorium, a long-pending issue, remains unaddressed.
- November 20, 2024 09:58
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Music composer Vishal Dadlani urges Mumbai to vote, calls it a patriotic duty
- November 20, 2024 09:56
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza cast vote
Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza cast their votes at a polling station in Latur.
- November 20, 2024 09:49
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai casts vote
“I would like to appeal to everyone to vote, this is our right and duty. Whoever they should vote, but vote. My main issue is education. I would vote for a candidate who talk about development of Maharashtra, and welfare of kids as well. I would ask people not to procrastinate, then you will not have the right to go on social media (write), don’t cheat your state Maharashtra, come out for a while,” says veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai after casting his vote in Bandra West, Mumbai.
- November 20, 2024 09:46
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule casts vote
Maharashtra BJP President and party’s candidate from Kamthi, Chandrashekhar Bawankule says “I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. I expect 100% voting today. The elected government is going to work for 14 crore people of the state for the next 5 years...Vindo Tawde is being defamed by the wrong means. it is a planned conspiracy to trap Vinod Tawde...The Election Commission will clear everything...”
- November 20, 2024 09:42
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Voting at 9 am in Mumbai
Lowest in Worli assembly constituency - 3.78%
Second lowest in Dharavi assembly constituency - 4.71%
Highest in Mulund assembly constituency - 10.71%
Second highest in Bhandup - 10.59%
For entire Maharashtra voting at 9 am was 6.61%
(Approx voting figures shared by collectorates)
- November 20, 2024 09:42
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Tej Pratap Yadav accuses BJP govt of harassment, urges fair voting
Tej Pratap Singh Yadav says, “The manner in which the people were harassed during the BJP Govt’s tenure and all development projects were halted...I am hopeful that the people here would support SP...We have filed complaint along with evidence, wherever the Police are needlessly harassing people...We hope there is a fair voting today and people are not harassed...”
- November 20, 2024 09:22
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar casts vote
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar casts her vote in Mumbai.
- November 20, 2024 09:21
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar casts vote
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, his family cast vote.
- November 20, 2024 09:19
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar casts vote
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar casts his vote at a polling station in Baramati.
After casting his vote, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says, “People should vote and I am confident that people of Maharashtra will vote in large numbers in a peaceful manner. After 23 November, it will be clear who will be given the responsibility of forming the government in the state.”
On allegations against Supriya Sule, he says, “...The person who made the allegations was in jail for several months and taking that person along and making false allegations, only BJP can do this.”
- November 20, 2024 09:12
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar arrives at a polling station in Baramati to cast his vote. - ANI
- November 20, 2024 09:02
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor John Abraham casts vote
Actor John Abraham leaves from a polling booth in Mumbai after casting his vote
- November 20, 2024 08:54
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Sonu Sood urges citizens to vote, says it’s a responsibility, not a holiday
“I would like to appeal to people to vote. It is very important. It is the responsibility of everyone to vote, don’t take it as a holiday,” says actor Sonu Sood.
- November 20, 2024 08:49
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor Ali Fazal casts vote
Actor Ali Fazal shows his inked finger after casting his vote
- November 20, 2024 08:48
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor Farhan Akhtar and his sister Zoya Akhtar cast their vote
Actor Farhan Akhtar and film director and his sister Zoya Akhtar cast their vote at Mount Mary Convent High School in Mumbai’s Bandra.
- November 20, 2024 08:43
Maharashtra assembly elections live updates: Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife and their daughter cast votes
Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, his wife and their daughter cast their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.
After casting his vote, Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, “I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote.”
- November 20, 2024 08:36
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddiqui casts vote
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP candidate from Vandre East constituency Zeeshan Siddiqui casts his vote.
- November 20, 2024 08:30
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule casts vote
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule casts her vote at a polling station in Baramati.
- November 20, 2024 08:27
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Amit Shah urges people to vote in large numbers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged people in Maharashtra to vote in large numbers and form a government that focuses on the prosperity of the State, safety of women and the progress of farmers.
- November 20, 2024 08:25
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Electorate includes 9.7 crore voters with 6,101 transgender voters
Maharashtra had 9.7 crore registered voters, including 5 crore men, 4.69 crore women, and 6,101 transgender voters as on October 30. Among them, 6.41 lakh are Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and 1.16 lakh service voters from the armed forces.
Mumbai has 1.02 crore registered voters including 54 lakh men, 47 lakh women, 1082 transgender voters.
Among them 23,927 are persons with disabilities and 1475 are from service personnel.
- November 20, 2024 08:23
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, S. Chockalingam casts his vote
Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra, S. Chockalingam casts his vote at the polling booth in Sachivalay Gymkhana, under Colaba constituency.
- November 20, 2024 08:19
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Ajit Pawar, RSS chief Bhagwat among early voters
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the early voters to exercise their franchise as polling was underway on Wednesday for the state assembly elections.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar cast their vote at Katewadi in Baramati area of Pune district.
The deputy CM is pitted against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat. - PTI
- November 20, 2024 08:15
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Film director Kabir Khan casts vote
Film director Kabir Khan shows his inked finger after casting his vote.
- November 20, 2024 08:14
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das casts vote
“The arrangements at the polling station were very good. I congratulate the Election Commission. The elections are being held in the middle of the week, so everyone is expecting a high voter turnout.” Said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to news channel ANI after casting his vote.
- November 20, 2024 08:12
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Ajit Pawar assures inquiry into allegations against Supriya Sule, Nana Patole
After casting his vote in Baramati, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate Ajit Pawar voiced confidence in his victory and stated that the Mahayuti alliance would form the government in Maharashtra.
“An inquiry will be done and the truth will come in front of the people. We will have a meeting with all the elected MLAs of Mahayuti and then we will decide who will be the Chief Minister” said Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Deputy chief minister to news channels on allegations against Supriya Sule and Nana Patole.
- November 20, 2024 08:09
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor Akshay Kumar casts his vote
Actor Akshay Kumar arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.
- November 20, 2024 08:07
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Actor Rajkummar Rao casts vote
“It is our right in democracy, so it’s important that we step outside to vote. I have performed my duties,” says actor Rajkummar Rao after casting votes at a polling booth in Gyan Kendra Secondary School, Mumbai.
- November 20, 2024 08:06
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Governor CP Radhakrishnan casts vote
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday cast his vote at the polling booth in Raj Bhavan, under the Colaba Assembly constituency, as voting began for the state’s Assembly elections.
- November 20, 2024 08:05
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cast vote
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar on Wednesday cast his vote.
Speaking to reporters Pawar said,” The Mahayuti is going to form the Government here and I hope people of Baramati have faith in me.”
- November 20, 2024 07:51
PM Modi urges voters to participate in polling with full enthusiasm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in Maharashtra to participate in the polls with full enthusiasm and enhance the splendour of the festival of democracy.
In a post on X, he appealed to the women and young voters to poll in large numbers.
- November 20, 2024 07:47
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: A high-stakes battle for political survival
The stage is set for a crucial electoral showdown in Maharashtra as voters across all 288 Assembly constituencies head to the polls today. This single-phase election is poised to reshape the State’s political landscape, with key players like Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar fighting battles that could define their political future.
- November 20, 2024 07:44
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents.
- November 20, 2024 07:27
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Live Updates: Voting for single-phase Maharashtra assembly election begins
Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra Assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 Assembly constituencies.
Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X.
“Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote,” PM Modi posted on X.
Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.