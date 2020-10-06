National

Maharashtra: At least 57 doctors succumb to Covid-19

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

A doctor wearing a protective gear takes a swab from a woman to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai. (file photo)   -  REUTERS

IMA alleges that the State Government had rejected insurance claims of 16 private doctors.

The Maharashtra unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said that at least 57 doctors providing private medical services in Maharashtra have succumbed in the war against Corona virus. However, the Department of Health, Maharashtra Government, have rejected at least 16 insurance claims, a press statement issued by IMA ( Maharashtra) said on Tuesday.

President of IMA (Maharashtra), Avinash Bhondwe told BusinessLine that the family members had applied for the insurance claims, but IMA’s information is that at least 16 claims of private doctors have been rejected. The number could also be higher. After the Centre announced the Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage for health workers, including doctors, the responsibility fell upon the State Government to implement the schemes. The Insurance company would make the payout, but the whole scheme is stuck in the bureaucratic morass, he said

Treat doctors on par with martyrs of armed forces

The state government has ignored the families of these doctors. The IMA Maharashtra state also requested the State Government, that apart from the insurance these warriors should get posthumous honour for their bravery. However, neither the honour nor a simple condolence message has been sent to their families. The families of these martyrs and all the doctors in Maharashtra are dissatisfied with this contemptuous attitude of the state government, the statement said.

