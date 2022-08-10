Maharashtra cabinet approves revised plan for Mumbai Metro 3 project

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in the cost of the Mumbai Metro’s Colaba-Bandra- Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) Metro 3 project to ₹33,405.82 crore from the earlier ₹23,136 crore.

The State government will now contribute ₹3,699.81 crore from the early ₹2,402.7 crore for the project. As per the revised estimates, the loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the project would be ₹19,924.34 crore against the original ₹13,235 crore and the new plan was approved by the Cabinet meeting held in Mumbai.

Mumbai metro phase 3 will be of 33.5 km and the entire stretch will be underground with 26 below the surface and 27 elevated stations. By 2023, about 17 lakh passengers will commute every day. The line will connect Nariman Point, Worli, Bandra – Kurla complex, domestic and international airports, Marol industrial area and SEEPZ.

With this metro line, the time to commute between Colaba and the international airport will be reduced to 50 minutes. The project’s tunnel work has been completed 98.6 per cent, while about 82.6 per cent of the underground stations are completed. The government has acquired 73.14 hectares of land owned by the government and 2.56 hectares private land.