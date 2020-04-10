Maharashtra cabinet recommends Governor to appoint Uddhav Thackeray as MLC

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Pune, April 10
The Maharashtra cabinet, on Thursday, recommended Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's nomination to one of the Governor nominee seats in the legislative council.
Thackeray took charge as Chief Minister on November 28, 2019, and has to become a member of the State legislature before May 28 or resign and again take the oath. As of now, he is not a member of either State assembly or council.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the absence of the Chief Minister, decided to recommend to the Governor to nominate Thackeray to one of the two seats of Governor nominees so that he can become a member of the legislative council.
Thackeray had planned to get elected to the upper House but all elections have been postponed by the Election Commission in the wake of Covid-19. Once the Governor accepts the Cabinet’s recommendation, Thackeray will continue in the post.
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...