Maharashtra cabinet recommends Governor to appoint Uddhav Thackeray as MLC

Pune, April 10

The Maharashtra cabinet, on Thursday, recommended Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's nomination to one of the Governor nominee seats in the legislative council.

Thackeray took charge as Chief Minister on November 28, 2019, and has to become a member of the State legislature before May 28 or resign and again take the oath. As of now, he is not a member of either State assembly or council.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the absence of the Chief Minister, decided to recommend to the Governor to nominate Thackeray to one of the two seats of Governor nominees so that he can become a member of the legislative council.

Thackeray had planned to get elected to the upper House but all elections have been postponed by the Election Commission in the wake of Covid-19. Once the Governor accepts the Cabinet’s recommendation, Thackeray will continue in the post.