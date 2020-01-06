Maharashtra Chief Minister to interact with Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jinda

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday will interact with prominent industrialists such as Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej and Sajjan Jindal for sharing his visions for Maharashtra’s industrial development.



After taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra it will be Thackeray’s first interaction with industry captains. He will discuss the role of the State Government and measures to be taken to give impetus to the industrial growth of the State. The interaction will be held in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Sahyadri Guest House, a media statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office said.



Maharashtra occupies a leading position in the country’s economy. The State through its well-developed economy is among the largest contributors to the GDP of the country with a strong presence of industries in almost all sectors. The vision for Maharashtra is to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2025 contributing about one-fifth to the Indian economy, the statement said.