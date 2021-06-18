Maharashtra CM directs officials to submit revised EV policy soon

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday asked the State administration to submit a revised electric vehicle policy as soon as possible.

The first electric vehicle policy was framed by the Fadnavis Government in 2018.

Thackeray gave the orders at a meeting during which the various aspects were discussed in detail. The meeting was also attended by State Transport Minister Anil Parab and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray.

Thackeray said in a statement that the use of electric vehicles needs to be expedited to reduce air pollution. While formulating a revised policy, it is important to consider effective implementation in urban and rural areas with supporting infrastructure like charging stations etc.

A thorough study of demand, investment in the sector, measures to increase the use of electric vehicles in the government should be undertaken, he said in the statement.

The Chief Minister also directed the committee to consider ways in which electric vehicles can be promoted for public transport.

The Environment Department had constituted a panel on December 22, 2020, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Transport for a revised policy for electric vehicles. It is drafting the plan in consultation with all the concerned departments, the statement said.