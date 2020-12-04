Maharashtra CM makes an appeal for blood donation

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Given the depleted blood supply in Maharashtra, which will last only for less than a week, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the people to donate blood voluntarily. The colleges which are an important source of blood collection are closed due to pandemic.
There are also problems in blood collection due to work from home implemented by many big corporate houses, who used to collect it in large volumes before the pandemic, Thackeray said in a statement on Friday.
The Chief Minister said that doctors, police and health workers are contributing to the fight against Corona. The government has taken all measures to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines and facilities required for this battle. But patients are facing difficulties due to low bloodstock.
At present, there are 19,059 units of blood and 2,583 units of platelets in 344 blood banks in Maharashtra out of which 3,239 units of blood and 611 units of platelets are in 58 blood banks in Mumbai. This stock will last only up to seven days, he said.
Against this backdrop, political, religious, social organisations and housing societies shouldorganise blood donation camps so that there is no shortage of in future.
