Maharashtra CM meets Covid-19 taskforce to discuss lockdown option

The Maharashtra Government on Sunday held an urgent meeting with the State Taskforce of Covid-19 to discuss measures to combat rising cases, including the possibility of a full lock down for one or two weeks.

Sources said that discussions centred around the duration of the lockdown and ways to mitigate its negative impact.

A press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Thackeray held an online meeting with the state task force on the situation created by the pandemic. Discussions are ongoing on issues such as availability of oxygen, use of Remdesivir injections for treating critical patients, availability of beds, treatment protocols, enhancement of facilities, imposition of restrictions and strict punitive action were discussed.

Last year after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic the number of patients kept on steadily increasingly till September but after that they started to decline and on February 1, 2021, fresh cases were only 1,948.

However, since then the second wave of the pandemic has been building up and on Saturday evening 55,411 new infections were reported in the state, with the total number of active cases rising to 5,36,682. Pune district with 1,02,115 active cases is highest among all the districts. Mumbai is on the second position with 89,707 cases.

Last evening, Thackeray at all-party meeting on had indicated that the state was moving towards a lockdown.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis participating in the all-party meeting had said that the State while imposing more restrictions and lockdown must also consider sentiments of the people of Maharashtra. Small traders and retailers whose businesses are being impacted by the pandemic must be provided some relief. He had added that medical and oxygen supplies and health infrastructure should be enhanced in cities and rural areas.