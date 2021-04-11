Maharashtra CM meets Covid-19 taskforce to discuss lockdown option

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Maharashtra Government on Sunday held an urgent meeting with the State Taskforce of Covid-19 to discuss measures to combat rising cases, including the possibility of a full lock down for one or two weeks.
Sources said that discussions centred around the duration of the lockdown and ways to mitigate its negative impact.
A press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said that Thackeray held an online meeting with the state task force on the situation created by the pandemic. Discussions are ongoing on issues such as availability of oxygen, use of Remdesivir injections for treating critical patients, availability of beds, treatment protocols, enhancement of facilities, imposition of restrictions and strict punitive action were discussed.
Last year after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic the number of patients kept on steadily increasingly till September but after that they started to decline and on February 1, 2021, fresh cases were only 1,948.
However, since then the second wave of the pandemic has been building up and on Saturday evening 55,411 new infections were reported in the state, with the total number of active cases rising to 5,36,682. Pune district with 1,02,115 active cases is highest among all the districts. Mumbai is on the second position with 89,707 cases.
Last evening, Thackeray at all-party meeting on had indicated that the state was moving towards a lockdown.
Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis participating in the all-party meeting had said that the State while imposing more restrictions and lockdown must also consider sentiments of the people of Maharashtra. Small traders and retailers whose businesses are being impacted by the pandemic must be provided some relief. He had added that medical and oxygen supplies and health infrastructure should be enhanced in cities and rural areas.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...