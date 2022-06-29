Maharashtra CM thanks NCP, Congress in the Cabinet meet; regrets that his own people ditched him   

The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while concluding the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in Mumbai thanked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders for extending full support to him and regretted that his own people ditched him.

Even as the Supreme Court hearing on the floor test was going on in New Dehli, Thackeray held the Cabinet meeting in Mumbai where some of the long-pending contentious issues of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively were taken. Navi Mumbai International Airport has been named Loknete Swargiya Di Ba Patil Airport.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, the NCP State President and Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil told reporters that the Chief Minister regretted that his own people ditched him putting the government in the peril.

Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Sunil Kedar said that Congress would continue to support the Thackeray government. He praised Thackeray saying that despite undergoing serious surgery, he continued to work relentlessly.

The Governor’s move

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at 11 am on Thursday.

The floor test comes against the backdrop of revolt in Shiv Sena. The senior party leader Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs have camped in Guwahati since last week with 38 of them and other independent MLAs.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature’s Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, has said, “A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm. The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Guwahati, Shinde said he and other MLAs will arrive in Mumbai for floor test.

“Let the floor test take place tomorrow and we will reveal our future strategy. We will decide (about the strategy) in the meeting of our MLAs. We have two-thirds majority and we will be there (for the floor test) as Shiv Sena” said Shinde.