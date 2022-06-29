Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigns

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night resigned from his post following the Supreme Court allowing the floor test on Thursday as per the Governor’s directions.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that the Centre was sending paramilitary forces and CRPF to Mumbai ahead of the floor test. “ I am submitting my resignation. I am not afraid of anything. But want to avoid any bloodbath on Mumbai roads,” he said. The Chief Minister also said that he was resigning from the post of Member of the State Legislative Council.

“ Sena made common people MLAs, MP, and Ministers, and today they want to pull down me – the son of Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb from the post of CM” he said.

Thackeray asserted that Shiv Sena will continue to fight and nobody can claim the party’s title.

Thackeray thanked the Congress and NCP leaders for their support and said that it was his own people who ditched him. He indirectly criticized Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his alleged partisan role.

Thackeray claimed that he never wanted to be the Chief Minister, but the circumstances forced him to hold the responsibility.