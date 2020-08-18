Maharashtra CM urges people to observe pandemic control measures during Ganesh festivities

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has indicated that the Covid pandemic could peak in certain areas in the state during the Ganesh festival. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with vigilance and social consciousness so that crowds do not build up, a press statement issued by the Maharashtra Health Department said on Tuesday.
The 11-day festival, which is the largest public festival in Maharashtra, commences on Saturday.
Thackeray said infections will rise in the state. Therefore, the control measures taken till date should be fully implemented. During the pandemic, people of all religions have cooperated with the state government by celebrating festivals at home. In the same way, the upcoming Ganesh festival should also be celebrated without crowding.
The guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government state that for public places, the Ganesh idol should be four feet tall, and two feet for domestic worship. Crowding should be avoided during the immersion ceremony. Immersion of Ganesha idols should be done at home as far as possible; where such arrangements cannot be made, artificial ponds should be constructed for immersion, the statement said.
The Chief Minister reviewed preparations for the festival in a video conference with the Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads, Municipal Commissioners and Superintendents of Police.
