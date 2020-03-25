Maharashtra Covid-19 cases rise to 106

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The number of persons suffering from coronavirus infections in Maharashtra increased to 106 on Tuesday, said the State’s Health Minister, Rajesh Tope. In a webcast address via Facebook, he said that 1,890 persons were also screened for the viral infections in the State but their tests have been negative.
He clarified that in the State three persons have died and not four as wrongly reported by a few TV channels. The Philippines national who died in Mumbai city was not suffering from corona infection. His repeated tests were negative.
He said that by tomorrow 15 persons who were undergoing treatment for the viral infection would be discharged from the hospital, “I want to reiterate the fact that corona infection is treatable and people do regain health,” Tope said.
Out of the 106 patients currently hospitalised, only two patients are in critical condition and require ventilator support. After the lockdown of the State, the Maharashtra Government is reviewing the situation for the next phase of the fight against corona. A preparatory plan is in placed and inventory of N95 masks, isolation and quarantined beds is being drawn, he said.
Tope informed that under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, which is the flagship health insurance scheme of the State, critical patients are being covered. The scheme also allows care for such patients from 1,000 private hospitals.
“We are also receiving a number of phone calls from rural Maharashtra saying that people from cities have arrived in the villages. However, to treat these people as carriers of the virus is not right. We need to treat these people humanely. These people are students and workers, who have returned home. They need to be treated well,” Tope said.
Many villagers have been saying that they will not allow these people to return to their homes in the villages, “This is not the culture of Maharashtra. These are your people who need to be treated with respect,” he added.
