Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses China’s

As India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of coronavirus cases, its worst-affected state Maharashtra has crossed the coronavirus tally of China on Sunday.

According to the public health department of the government of Maharashtra, the State had 85,975 confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of June 7. The same figures were updated by the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning, News18 reported.

In comparison, China had 84,191 confirmed cases as of Sunday, as per Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

Earlier, India had surpassed China in the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on May 15. Now, the country has become fifth worst-affected surpassing Spain and Italy with 2,56,611 confirmed cases. India stands after the United States, Brazil, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

In India, Maharashtra has witnessed the biggest explosion of the virus, as the financial capital of India Mumbai has over 57 per cent or 48,774 of the total cases confirmed in the State followed by Thane with 13,014 cases.

The state had recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 9. However, It took Maharastra only two weeks to cross 100 cases. It had reported 302 cases by March 31 when the entire country had 1,400 cases during the Lockdown 1.0.

However, the outbreak spread rapidly in Maharashtra as the tally crossed 1,000 cases in the first week of April. This further surpassed 10,000-mark by the end of April. Confirmed cases doubled to 20,000 within nine days

According to the News18 report, speculations suggested that the peak point is far away at present as it has a 7-day-moving average of daily cases (average of a day and the previous six days) has witnessed a consistent rise right from the inception of the outbreak.

While it stood at 1,067 in the first week of May, it had climbed to over 2,500 by the end of the month.

The only respite for Maharashtra is that the daily growth rate of confirmed cases which has remained below 4 per cent in the first week of June, its lowest since the start of the pandemic, the report added.