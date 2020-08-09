Maharashtra crosses the 5 lakh mark in Covid-19 cases

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
Maharashtra has crossed the 5-lakh mark in Covid-19 cases, after witnessing a record single-day spike in cases on Saturday.
The State recorded over 12,800 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,03,084. Currently, there are over 1.4 lakh active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.
In a tweet, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the current count of Covid-19 patients in the State was 5,03,084. He said that the State added 12,822 new cases, while 11,081 patients were cured. He added that a total of 3,38,362 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals and that the total number of active cases is 1,47,048.
The total death count in the state currently is 17,367 with 275 new fatalities being recorded on Saturday.
Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have recorded a high number of cases adding to the tally.
Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,304 new cases and 58 deaths. So far, 1,22,316 cases have been reported in the city with fatalities amounting to 6,751.
Pune reported the highest single-day spike in cases with 1,457 cases being reported on Saturday with 39 fatalities. Nagpur reported 659 new cases taking to total to 8,406.
The total number of cases recorded in India on Saturday stood at 20,88,611. With over 42,000 deaths.
