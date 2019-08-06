Maharashtra dams half-filled, but Marathwada is still parched

Heavy rains in the last two days have resulted in levels in 3,267 dams in Maharashtra crossing the half way mark.

Storage increased to 51 per cent on Tuesday as many parts of western and northern Maharashtra received heavy showers.

Though many cities were flooded, the Marathwada region with eight districts has remained dry. Dams in the region have just 11.77 per cent water.

Maharashtra received 781.6 mm rainfall since June 1 compared with the normal 603.5 mm. However, Marathwada, against a normal rainfall of 352.4 mm, has received 288.2 mm. Except for Aurangabad, rainfall in all other districts in Marathwada is deficient.

Dams in Pune division recorded 81 per cent water storage compared with 70.82 per cent during the same period last year.

In Nashik division, dams reported 48 per cent water storage.

Dams in Nagpur and Amravati divisions in the Vidarbha region recorded 28 and 17 per cent water storage, respectively.

Even as many parts of the Marathwada region remains dry, the Jayakwadi dam, one of the biggest dams in the region, recorded 31 per cent water storage on Tuesday as the State irrigation department released water from Nashik dams in the Godavari River which connects Jayakwadi.