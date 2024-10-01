Highlighting the role of indigenous cows in Indian culture since the Vedic period, their usefulness in human nutrition, Ayurvedic medical treatments, Panchagavya (traditional cow-derived medicine), and sustainable farming practices, the government of Maharashtra has declared indigenous cows as “Rajyamata-Gomata.”

“Since ancient times, cows have had immense significance in the daily lives of humans. From the Vedic period, considering the religious, scientific, and spiritual importance of cows, they are referred to as “Kamdhenu.”

Various indigenous breeds of cows are found in different parts of the state (e.g., Deoni in Marathwada, Lal Kandhari, Shillari in western Maharashtra, Dangi in northern Maharashtra, and Gaolao in Vidarbha). However, the number of indigenous cows has been declining significantly” the government said in a resolution.

The government said the milk from indigenous cows has high nutritional value. The milk contains vital nutrients beneficial for human health and is considered a complete food.

Due to the use of cow dung and urine in Ayurvedic medicine and sustainable agricultural practices, the decline in the population of indigenous cows is a cause for concern.

“Considering this background, the government was inclined to promote the care and preservation of indigenous cows by declaring them as Rajyamata-Gomata”, the resolution said.

The State cabinet also cleared a proposal to implement a subsidy scheme for the rearing of indigenous cows. Under the scheme, goshalas will be given ₹50 per cow per day, the government said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the scheme will ensure preservation of indigenous breeds. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis added: “This will help goshalas provide fodder to the cows. It will help them conserve indigenous breeds.”