Maharashtra demands more Remdesivir injections from Centre

Maharashtra requires 50,000 Remdesivir injections per day, but its supply is 26,000 injections from the Centre, said Senior Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday.

Malik, who is the spokesperson for the NCP party and Cabinet Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said in a media statement that the Covid pandemic situation in Maharashtra is serious and scary, therefore keeping these conditions in mind the Central Government must enhance the supply to 50,000 injections per day.

Malik was reacting to the data released by the Union Government on Wednesday about the status of injections supply.

He said that as there is a danger of pandemic spreading further, and injections supply crisis could further escalate.

Since mid-March, the number of Covid-infected persons has been rising in Maharashtra. Consequently, various Ministers including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope has been demanding additional supply from the Centre.

The State Government has been raising the shortage of precious life-saving injections at various platforms. On April 8, the State Health Minister, in a video conference with the Centre, discussed Remdesivir injections supply and price control as well as supply of medical oxygen from nearby States to Maharashtra.

Tope had said that Remdesivir injections supply was happening, but it is also getting used up rapidly. Therefore, additional efforts are also being made even at the State Government level by talking to Managing Directors of pharmaceutical companies.