Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for Covid-19. Pawar has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors,” Pawar said in a statement shared on social media.

He added that there was no reason to worry and he will be “back to work” soon.

The 61-year old had been feeling unwell after his recent visit to Pune and Solapur districts, according to a LiveMint report.

He had tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday. However, he had been in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, as per reports.

The news comes shortly after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected States in India with over 1.4 lakh active Covid-19 cases and fatalities surpassing 43,000.