Maharashtra: Drop in Covid-19 vaccination rate a cause for concern, says Minister

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the drop in the vaccination rate is cause for concern as the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in Maharashtra.
“I expressed concern about this in the State cabinet meeting today. The vaccination rate is dropping to 6.5 lakh daily, which was once 8-10 lakhs per day. There is a need to speed up vaccination and it was discussed in the State cabinet meeting,” said Tope speaking to reporters in Mumbai
Tope added that 90 per cent of the eligible population in the State has taken the first dose while 62 per cent have completed two doses. “ But this is not satisfactory as we are still below the national average. In the age group of 15 to 18, we have completed 35 per cent target, and with this speed, we will be able to complete the vaccination in this group in the next 8 to 10 days,” said Tope.
He said that there is a shortage of Covaxinand the State government is going to seek from Centre to provide 50 lakh vials of Covishield and 40 lakh of Covaxin.
Tope said that of the total active patients in the State, 2.8 per cent are in a severe category. “The death rate in September was 1.61 per cent, October it was 1.78 per cent, November 1.73 per cent, December 0.50 and in January the death rate is 0.03 per cent as of now. The number of cases is rising, but the death rate is dropping,” he said.
The overall demand for medical oxygen in the State is 400 MT daily, out of which the demand for Covid-19 patients is 150 MT. “ There is no need to panic, but precaution must be taken. Today there is the rise of 46,000 new cases, and in future hospitalisation and the demand for oxygen will rise with the rising number of patients,” said Tope. He added that there will be no relaxation in restrictions at least the second week of February.
