Covid impact: Maharashtra excise dept reports 37 per cent drop in revenues as alcohol sales dry up

The Maharashtra Excise Department has recorded a sharp decline in revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages due to the ongoing pandemic.

A statement issued by the State Government on Tuesday said revenue for the period from April to August 2020 at Rs 3,842.32 crore was a 37 per cent decline over that in the comparative period of the previous year. The total revenue target for fiscal 2020-21 is Rs 19,225 crore.

Revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages is a big source of money for the State Government. But due to the lockdown, shops and restaurants selling alcoholic beverages had closed, greatly impacting revenues. After getting conditional approval for the sale of liquor , 9,322 out of a total 10,791 retail liquor shops have now been opened, the statement said.

The facility of obtaining liquor licences online is available on the State Excise Department website. From April to September, 1.65 lakh consumers applied for these licences, and 1.50 lakh consumers have received the licences online. In order to curb illegal liquor smuggling from neighbouring states the Divisional Deputy Commissioners as well as Excise Superintendents have set up blockades and officers and staff of the department have been deployed at 12 border check-posts.