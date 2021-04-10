Maharashtra exempts export oriented jewellery units from Covid lockdown

Maharashtra government has exempted export-oriented gem and jewellery manufacturing inits from the ongoing night curfew, weekend lockdown and restrictions on people at work place and travel to curtail the second wave of Covid pandemic.

During the virtual meeting with the industry, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray urged the trade to adapt to the “new normal”. He also said that they should move away from the ‘peak-hour’ concept and instead reorient to working in shifts, with only essential staff being called to the workplace, while other employees could continue working from home.

Colin Shah, Vice-Chairman, GJEPC requested the Chief Minister to consider a waiver on the double stamp duty paid by the diamond industry when seeking loans from banking consortiums.

He also pointed out that none of the nominated agencies were importing gold into Mumbai as Maharashtra is the only state to impose stamp duty on gold imports. A waiver of stamp duty on gold imports into Mumbai would boost the state’s revenues, he explained.

Other issues highlighted by GJEPC include waiver on stamp duty on the lease and Sub-lease Agreement of Jewellery Park along with Single Window Clearance Facility for the Jewellery Park.