Maharashtra extends bed reservation in private hospitals by three months, caps charges

The State Government has given an extension of three months to an earlier important scheme to reserve 80 per cent of the beds for the treatment of corona and other patients in the private hospitals and those hospitals registered with the Charity Commissioners Office in Maharashtra.

In this regard, the Principal Secretary of the Health Department, Pradip Vyas has issued an amended notification, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope in a media statement.

The compliance to Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act, Emergency Management Act, Infectious Diseases Control Act, Bombay Charitable Trust and Bombay Nursing Home Act will be mandatory for the hospitals, which will help control the pandemic as well as treatment rates, the Health Minister said.

The rates in the revised notification also include the rate of oxygen, which would be charged to the patient. Therefore, hospitals will not be able to charge a separate amount for oxygen. The notification also mentions the rates for PPE kits, which will be charged at ₹600 per day for use in general wards and ₹1,200 per day for the use of PPE kits in intensive care and wards equipped with ventilator systems.