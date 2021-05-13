Maharashtra extends restricted lockdown from May 15 to June 1

The Maharashtra Government on Thursday extended the restricted lockdown in the state from May 15 to June 1 to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

An order issued by the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Sitaram Kunte, said the current restrictions along with certain additions would be in force till 7 am on June 1. Any person entering Maharashtra by any mode of transport will have to carry a negative RTPCR test report, which will have to be issued a maximum of 48 hours before the time of his entry into the state.

All restrictions applicable to persons arriving from places of sensitive origin as laid down in the orders of April 18 and May 1, 2021 will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

Places of sensitive origin are places with a high number of Covid cases.

In the case of cargo carriers, not more than two people (driver and cleaner) will be allowed to travel in the same. If the cargo carriers originate from outside the state, then they would be allowed to enter provided they have a negative RTPCR test, which will have to be issued a maximum of 48 hours before entry into Maharashtra and, which will be valid for seven days, the order added.

State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, told mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the ministers were inclined to extending the duration of the restricted lockdown.