Maharashtra: Fadnavis urges Uddhav Thackeray to open up economy

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis has sent a letter to the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray demanding the immediate opening of the gymnasiums in the State and formulating guidelines for gradually opening up of all the sectors of the economy.

In the letter, which has been shared with the media, Fadnavis has said that while citizens are suffering from the pandemic crisis, they can no longer bear further financial troubles. When a health crisis occurs, it is important not only to look at it from a health point of view, but also to examine the social, economic, and psychological consequences of the crisis, and to ensure that economic and social health are also maintained, he said.

Fadnavis pointed out that it is very unfortunate that the gymnasiums are closed while liquor shops are open. The State's finances should survive, that's probably the idea behind the opening of the liquor shops.

The whole strategy of Covid-19 control has gone wrong. The tests were not performed by the State Government at the time when it was supposed to be done in large numbers. There has also been a pretension that the test numbers have increased. Emphasis has been laid on antigen tests to inflate the numbers. Today, the Covid situation has worsened, he said.

While hairdressing salons were opened early in other States, in Maharashtra it is yet to be opened. Many gymnasiums owners are also preparing for agitations and I fully support their demand in this regard. He urged the Chief Minister to open up the economy gradually while taking corona preventive measures.